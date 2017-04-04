Horse rescued after falling through utility vault during Taco Bell run

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a horse returning from a run to Taco Bell escaped serious injury after falling into a 5-foot-deep hole in Southern California.

Fire officials say the saddled horse and its rider had just left a Taco Bell near downtown Riverside on Saturday when the cover on a utility vault collapsed.

Battalion Chief Jeff DeLaurie says a crane was initially requested to haul the horse from the vault but it wasn't needed. The animal managed to position itself so crews could pull it out using ropes.

A veterinarian says the horse suffered minor cuts to its legs.

DeLaurie tells the Press-Enterprise that it's unusual to see a horse in that part of the inland city of about 300,000 people.