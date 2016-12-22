Former LDS member starts Mormon Wikileaks to share secret church documents

A former Mormon has a lot to say about his former church. So much so he started a Mormon Wikileaks web site where he wants to shed light on the inner workings of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Thirty Five year old Ryan McKnight of Las Vegas gained national attention in October after posting a series of inside conversations between Senior church officials on YouTube.

McKnight told 6 On Your Side about three years ago he started questioning the history of the church. "I do think for a longtime the Mormon Church has actively whitewashed their history. They have made some minor attempts recently to sort of correct the ship. I still think they continue to promote a distorted view of what actually happened in the early days of the church." McKnight added, "our goal is pure and simple, transparency."

The web site is modeled after Wikileaks, the group that shared millions of government documents.

McKnight says the Mormon Church has declined to comment on the new site.