19-month-old boy overdoses on heroin, survives after 9-year-old brother calls 911

A 19-month-old boy barely survived a suspected heroin overdose thanks to his older brother calling for help.

Emergency officials in Akron, Ohio got a 911 call this week from a woman who said her baby wasn't breathing. But the woman apparently hung up before telling the dispatcher her address.

Moments later, a 9-year-old boy called 911, saying, "My brother is not breathing," according to the Akron Beacon Journal. The boy gave the dispatcher his address and medics were able to treat the toddler in time to save his life.

It's believed the child got into either heroin or fentanyl, according to the newspaper.

Both children have since been moved to the home of a family member. Their mother was arrested on an unrelated warrant but did not immediately face charges for her son's overdose.

The baby's brother was called "a hero" by an Akron police officer.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.