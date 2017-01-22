11 people killed in Georgia following severe weather

Associated Press
ATLANTA -
Tornado activity is remaining a threat across south Georgia, where 11 people were killed early Sunday.
 
The National Weather Service said Sunday that southern Georgia, northern Florida and the corner of southeastern Alabama could face "intense and long track" tornadoes, scattered damaging winds and large hail.
 
The weather service said that a "severe thunderstorm and tornado outbreak is expected today across north Florida and south Georgia, with the significant  severe threat also expected to extend southward into central Florida and northeastward into South Carolina this evening."
 
Four people were killed in a tornado in Mississippi on Saturday.

