SURPRISE, AZ - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in the northwest Valley.

An MCSO spokesperson said they received reports Tuesday evening after the remains were found in Surprise near El Mirage Road and Grovers Avenue.

It's unclear when the body was first discovered.

Our Det's are working a scene at El Mirage and Grovers in the west valley where human remains were found. — Doug Matteson (@Det_D_Matteson) December 28, 2016

An investigation is ongoing and we're working on getting more information.

