NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - Protesters in Nogales, Sonora impacted travel into Mexico at the DeConcini Port of Entry Sunday afternoon, according to the Nogales Police Department.

Customs and Border Protection says traffic into Mexico at the DeConcini crossing has resumed as normal after it was halted for a few hours.

Nogales update: Traffic into Mexico at the DeConcini crossing has resumed as normal. — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) January 22, 2017

Traffic re opened at the DeConcini Port of Entry @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/5iS7LRmtUY — Max Darrow (@MaxDarrowKGUN) January 22, 2017

NPD says northbound traffic coming into the United States is open but slow at DeConcini.

