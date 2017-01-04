HOA takes away basketball hoop approval three years later, Peoria family says

A driveway basketball hoop is like a right of passage for a lot of kids, but for Kiven Head's daughter, it's a necessity.

"We wanted to have something that she could practice on on a daily basis," he says.

For the past three years, daughter Alissa has been working to make her high school basketball team.

With no hoops in their northwest Peoria community, and the nearest park miles away, Head asked his Homeowner's Association for approval to install his own.

He says they submitted diagrams and pictures, "so there was no misinterpretation of what kind of hoop it was."

In February of 2013 it was approved.

"They came back to us a few weeks later saying, 'sorry we looked over the paperwork and that basketball net was approved in error,'" Head says.

He thought it was a mistake.

"I started calling managers and stuff and trying to get some answers from someone higher up in the company. Basically from that conversation, the manager told us that we were approved not to worry about it. That he would take care of it."

But in late 2016, Head says things changed.

"Fast forward three years later and we start receiving letters in the mail threatening fines," he says.

He thinks it's it unfair. So you make the call: should Kiven have to take down his daughter's basketball goal?

But before you decide, we checked with Rock Springs HOA to find out...what gives?

Trestle Management handled the inquiry with a statement saying in part:

"While their application may have described a portable hoop, the approval letter they received specifically indicates that their approval was for a permanent hoop. As described above, we are prohibited from providing approval for the permanent use of portable hoops, however, the Head family may continue to use their portable hoop as long as it is collapsed and kept out of sight when not in use..."

But Kiven says it's been three years and collapsing just isn't practical.

"Because they're weighted and they're not easy to move around or hide and that's why we went through the whole approval process."

The good news is Alissa made the basketball team and Kiven is still fighting to give her somewhere to practice permanently.

"This makes us question the homeowner's association for anything that we would do to our house," he says.

For now Kiven says the threats have stopped, and Kiven is waiting to appeal to the community's first HOA board once it is installed.

