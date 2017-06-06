Easy money? Settlements mean refunds!

Devices tracking your activities in the bedroom? It's one of three lawsuit settlements that could mean money for you.

It involves a company called We-Vibe. It's sold for partners who may be apart to connect.

Buyers would use a smartphone app and allegations are the app recorded every intimate move, including how long it was used and which setting.

A settlement could mean a lot of money, up to $10,000. The deadline to file is July 20, 2017.

The manufacturer claimed no wrongdoing. Click here for more on the We-Vibe settlement.

Another class action lawsuit alleges that Harbor Freight stores had items on sale all year long. That would mean the sales price was the real price and it only created an "illusion" of a discount.

The settlement means refunds of 20 and 30 percent depending on documentation.

The deadline to file is August 7, 2017. The company claims no wrongdoing. Click here for more on the Harbor Freight settlement.

Finally, a lawsuit involving Universal Nutrition claims certain supplements were falsely labeled "made proudly in the USA."

The company makes protein powders and supplements for body builders. The settlement could mean up to $20 back.

The deadline to file is soon, June 10, 2017. The company claimed no wrongdoing. Click here for more on the Universal Nutrition settlement.