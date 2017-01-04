Woman charged in deadly crash involving semi-truck near Gila Bend

GILA BEND, AZ - A Chandler woman heading to California was allegedly impaired when she was involved in a crash that caused a semi-truck to roll over, killing the semi-truck's driver.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety reports that on December 28 about 5 a.m., a woman was involved in two collisions on State Route 85 near Gila Bend.

Officials said 20-year-old Alexis Marie Elias rear-ended a pick-up truck but stayed in the roadway and was struck from behind by a semi-truck, the semi-truck then rolled over.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured, but the semi-truck driver was killed.

Elias reportedly admitted to being at a bar and grill the night before the crash and had very little sleep, but denied drinking any alcohol. She told officials she had consumed alcohol two nights before the collision. DPS said her BAC breath test came back at .109.

Elias faces charges of manslaughter and endangerment.