Police: Two Phoenix men assaulted, stripped and whipped with a belt

PHOENIX - Police say three men allegedly forced their way into a Phoenix home where they made two men remove their clothes and lay on top of each other while being whipped with a belt.

Court records show that on Dec. 8, three men entered an apartment near 16th and Glendale avenues where they assaulted the two male occupants.

Police say they forced the two men to remove their clothes and lay on top of each other, while they were whipping them with one of the victim’s belt. Police say that during the 45-minute assault, the suspects would continually ask the men if they were gay.

One of the suspects, later identified as 25-year-old Dayuan Holloway, spoke to the victims as he was whipping them saying, "the white man gets to hit us, we get to hit you."

A witness to the assault recognized one suspect as Holloway. A photo of Holloway was later shown to the victims who also identified him as one of the suspects. Police say the suspects stole a cell phone and $30 in cash from the victims.

Holloway was located on Jan. 17, already in custody on unrelated charges. He has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Police have not made clear whether the other two suspects involved have been arrested.