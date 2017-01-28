Police: Phoenix man survives being shot in abdomen & throat with shotgun

PHOENIX - A south Phoenix man is still alive after being shot by a shotgun at close range, leaving him with wounds to his abdomen and neck.

Court records show that on January 21, police were called to the backyard of a home near 19th and Southern Avenues. Once there, they found a man shot in the abdomen and the neck, "causing his throat to get shot off."

The victim reportedly survived after surgery to repair his throat, colon, and bowel.

The suspect, 20-year-old Ivan Valencia Fonseca fled the scene but later turned himself in at police headquarters.

The shotgun and expended shells were found by police in the backyard of the home.

No motive for the shooting has been released at this time.

Fonseca is being charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm and aggravated assault.