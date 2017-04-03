Police: Phoenix residents take down man firing shots at homes

PHOENIX - A south Phoenix man is held down by residents, after firing shots that hit one neighbor’s fence and another that went through a home.

Phoenix police report that on March 26 a man later identified as 32-year-old Warren Sutton Miller, fired 31 shots in his house, near 19th and Southern Avenues, from an AR-15 rifle. Miller also allegedly opened his door and fired another shot hitting a neighbor's house with four people inside, including two children.

Police say the bullet went through the front window, crossed a couple of rooms, going through two walls before fragmenting.

Miller also reportedly fired another shot hitting another neighbor’s block wall between two people who came outside when they heard the gunshots.

Residents report that Miller dropped the weapon, came outside, was very aggressive, and started yelling in the street. Witnesses say Miller was yelling racial slurs, and saying, “Aliens are coming, and they are going to kill you, code yellow."

As Miller walked onto another person's property, two of the residents tackled Miller, holding him to the ground until police arrived.

In Miller's home, police say they found two rifles, a shotgun, and nine handguns.

Miller, who police believed may be mentally disturbed, has been charged with endangerment, criminal damage and unlawful discharge of a firearm.