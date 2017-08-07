Police: Naked woman jumps from window of Phoenix home to escape assault

PHOENIX - A woman escaped an assault by jumping from her bedroom window last month.

Phoenix police report that on July 22, Simuel Legendre Walton Junior, 24, allegedly assaulted his girlfriend by strangling her with his hands and an electric cord from a vacuum cleaner. The victim reported that she lost consciousness several times during the attack, which included her being beaten with a belt.

Police say at the beginning of the assault Walton forced her to remove her clothes saying, "You were born naked, so you are going to die naked."

After leaving the victim alone in her bedroom, she managed to jump out the window without any clothing and was able to get help from neighbors.

Meanwhile, police say Walton stole the victim’s car. Walton was located by the victim eight days later driving her car.

Police later arrested him near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Walton, who is currently on parole for an armed robbery conviction in California, has been charged with kidnapping and multiple counts of aggravated assault.