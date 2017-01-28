Police: Man jailed after accidentally shooting 15-year-old in chest

MESA, AZ - A Mesa 15-year-old remains in extremely critical condition after he was accidentally shot in the chest by a friend.

Mesa police report that on January 23, they went to an apartment near Stapley Drive and Main Street in reference to a teenager who has reportedly been shot.

The victim’s brother told police that he witnessed the shooting, and saw 20-year-old Ulises Sanchez holding a gun when it went off, striking the victim in the chest. He reportedly told police that appeared to him that the shooting was accidental.

Police located Sanchez about two miles away at his family's home near Southern Avenue and Mesa Drive where he went to shower and change clothes, after allegedly hiding the gun in some bushes.

Sanchez reportedly told police that he and the victim were drinking alcohol when he accidentally shot the victim while manipulating the gun, according to the police report.

He showed police where he hid the gun.

Sanchez is being held on a $75,000 bond for underage drinking, unlawful discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.