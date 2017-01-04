Police: Goodyear record label owner accused of having sex with minor

GOODYEAR, AZ - The owner of a record label promotional company is accused of having sex with an underage client.

Goodyear Police report that on several occasions, 45-year-old Edwin Alexander Lobos had sexual relations with an underage girl he was managing.

Police say Lobos was in a "position of trust" when the incidents occurred because he was the girl's manager. They say Lobos served alcohol to the girl at a record label event that was held at his home near Cotton Lane and Lower Buckeye Road in Goodyear.

It was reported to police that Lobos allegedly touched the girl sexually and also grabbed her by the throat and told her to be quiet.

In another incident, Lobos reportedly told the victim, "not to tell anyone because it would ruin his career."

The victim's mother brought the matter to police after finding a message the victim sent to a friend.

Lobos has been charged with multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor.