Phoenix telemarketer charged with 'unlawful solicitations'

PHOENIX - A telemarketer shut down by the federal government was up and running again in Phoenix.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office served a warrant on Tuesday in Phoenix near 23rd and Northern Avenues as part of their investigation into 34-year-old Lukeroy Kendrick Rose.

They say Rose was operating a telemarketing boiler room with about ten employees where they were selling "merchant processing" business opportunities.

They say Rose was served with a civil complaint in 2013 for offering investment opportunities to senior adults. He was able to get the victims to invest money into a fictitious work-from-home credit card business.

He was ordered by the Federal Trade Commission to pay $7.3 million in relief. He was also banned from engaging in any telemarketing or in promoting any business opportunities.

Last week, the attorney general's office got word that Rose was back and operating a telemarketing business in north Phoenix.

When serving the warrant, they said they found "lead lists," auto dialers, solicitation scripts and about ten employees.