PD: Avondale apartment fire was started by woman attempting to end own life

AVONDALE, AZ - Avondale police and fire were called out on January 18th to a fire at an apartment complex near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street.

They reported that two units were damaged in the fire that displaced ten people. No one was injured.

Police say a 35-year-old woman gathered some trash and clothing, placed it on her bed and lit it on fire in an attempt to end her own life. The woman tried to inhale the smoke but left the apartment when the heat from the fire became too intense.

The woman was located and arrested a week later. Investigators estimate the damage to the units to be almost $100,000.

She has been charged with arson, criminal damage and multiple counts of endangerment.