PD: Armed robber shot by clerk, "They're supposed to just hand over the money."

PHOENIX - A 17-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound after reportedly committing two armed robberies.

Court records show that a male teen robbed one store and tried to rob another when he was confronted by an armed clerk who shot him in the arm.

Police report that on December 28, the 17-year-old suspect entered a QT store near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road with a handgun and demanded money, along with Swisher Sweet Cigars and a pack of Marlboro Reds. The clerk reported to police that the suspect fired three shots, from what sounded like a pellet gun, into the ceiling as he left. Other witnesses told police that he left the store on a 'cruiser bicycle with white walled tires.'

Police say two days later the suspect struck again, this time at a Chevron store near 51st and Southern avenues. This time he demanded money from the cash registers and when he motioned toward them with the gun a store clerk pulled his gun and fired at the suspect.

The suspect ran and tried to get on his bike but realized, "his arm didn't work." He went to a nearby restaurant to ask for help.

Police contacted him there and the suspect was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to his arm. It was there, police say, that he admitted to the robberies. He allegedly told police that he targeted gas stations because "they are supposed to just hand over the money and not try to stop anyone."

He's been charged with armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.