Glendale PD: Wal-mart security thought they had seen it all until...

GLENDALE, AZ - A man allegedly used a vacuum box to conceal stolen items, but it's what he put inside that has people scratching their heads.

Police report that on Dec. 23, Walmart security workers observed a man, later identified as 30-year-old Kashief Jarreau Jackson, taking a Shop-Vac out of its box and then went around the store putting other items in the box. They say Jackson then resealed the box with tape and purchased the Shop-Vac box for $64.

Police say Jackson was confronted outside the store by police and security workers. When they checked inside the box, police reportedly found nearly $1,400 worth of products including scientific calculators and five breast pumps.

Jackson allegedly told police that he stole the items to give as gifts.

Police say Jackson has prior convictions for car theft and trafficking in stolen property.

He has now been charged with shoplifting.