GLENDALE, AZ - For the second time in nine days, a parent finds a stranger in her home holding her infant.

Glendale police report that on Dec. 24 around 4 a.m. a woman reportedly found a stranger in her infant son's bedroom at their home near 59th and Olive avenues.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Anthony Leon Herman, allegedly told the woman that he was "supposed to be there" and that "he was playing with the infant" who was crying.

After being confronted by the mother, Herman walked outside onto the patio and sat down. Police say Herman told them that he entered the home through an unlocked door.

This incident is similar to one that happened on Dec. 15, when a Tempe couple woke to find a stranger in their home holding their infant. The child's father had to fight off the intruder who was found by police as he tried to flee the apartment complex.

No one was injured in this incident and Herman has been charged with criminal trespassing.

