Fugitive Friday: Man convicted of sexual conduct with a minor wanted by police

PHOENIX - Each Friday afternoon, we're looking for your help to track down fugitives in our state.

Wanted: Joshua Detwiler

Charges: Aggravated assault and sexual conduct with a minor

From January 2000 to May 2001, Detwiler, who was 18-years-old at the time, was engaged in sexual activities with multiple girls under the age of 18. Many of his victims were 14-15 years old. 

In some of the cases, Detwiler used drugs and alcohol with the girls before sex. In one instance a girl nearly died, and her unborn baby did die, as a result of medical complications caused by a sexually transmitted disease.

Detwiler was sentenced to lifetime probation, but now has absconded and has not been seen since January 9.

Description: 35 years old, 6-foot-4-inches tall, 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes

If you have any information regarding this case you may contact Silent Witness at W-I-T-N-E-S-S, that’s 480-948-6377 or toll-free at 1-800-343-TIPS.

 

