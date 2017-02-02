Market Street Kitchen prepares lighter fare

3:58 PM, Feb 2, 2017
sonoran living | recipes
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lobster roll
1 hawaiian hot dog bun
4 oz. Lobster salad
1 oz. Fennel aioli

Preparation:
Toast the hot dog bun in melted butter on all sides.  Place chilled lobster salad in the bun with fennel aioli.  

Lobster Roll Mix         
2 lb. Cooked Lobster Meat
4 cups Mayo
1 oz. celery, finely diced and sautéed
1 oz. onion, finely diced and sautéed
2 lemons, zested and juiced
.5 fl. oz. celery salt
.5 fl. oz. fennel pollen
1 fl. oz. chives
Salt & Pepper              
               
Combine all ingredients and taste.                 
               
               
Steelhead Salmon with Orange Horseradish Cream, Brocollini and Beets
Ingredients:
6 oz. Steelhead Salmon
3 fl. oz. Orange Horseradish Cream (see recipe below)
¼ lb. brocollini
½ lb. baby beets
¼ lb. red wine poached mushrooms

Bake the steelhead on a sizzle platter with broccolini, beets and mushrooms until steelhead is medium.  Layer the plate with orange horseradish cream and place the salmon in the middle of supporting vegetables.  

Orange Horseradish Cream
Ingredients:
2 cups heavy cream
½ tbsp. dill
¼ tbsp. garlic
½ tbsp. fresh horseradish
½ tbsp. orange zest
Juice of 1 orange
¼ tbsp. black pepper

Add all ingredients in a pot and reduce by 1/4. Cook for 30 minutes on a very low simmer, then strain.  

Burrata Caprese
2 oz. burrata
8 oz. Heirloom Tomato
¼ lb. brocollini
1 oz. shallots
.5 fl. oz. balsamic reduction
1 fl. oz. extra virgin olive oil
.07 oz. micro basil
Grilled Croutons

Place the sliced and wedge tomatoes on a plate with broccolini and sliced shallots.  In the center of the plate, place the burrata.  Grill the crouton and cie.  Drizzle the balsamic reduction and evoo over the whole plate and garnish with basil.  

Market Street Kitchen
20825 N. Pima Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
480-278-7044
www.marketstreetktichen.com     

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Image Map

Sonoran Living Live is about beauty, wellness, fashion and Arizona life.