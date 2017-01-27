Arizona Parenting Magazine is your source for family, fun events

January 28

Connect2STEM: The University of Arizona in partnership with Cox Communications presents Connect2STEM 2017 - a free event that is focused on inspiring kids about science, technology, engineering, math - and medicine with over 100+ hands-on STEM activities where guests can touch synthetic cadavers, explore real space equipment, and high school students can even network with STEM professionals. 10am-3pm. Phoenix Biomedical Campus Library, 435 N. 5th St., Phoenix. eventbrite.com/e/connect2stem-2017-tickets-25216996716



January 28

Doggie Street Festival: Join us at our 2nd Annual Doggie Street Festival. This not-to-be missed dog and cat adopt-a-thon and family friendly, fun pet celebration has fantastic pet products, yummy eats, vet tips, music, auction prizes! Bring your friendly dog. Become a Sponsor-Vendor-Volunteer-Auction Prize Provider. 10am-4pm. Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. doggiestreetfestival.org



January 28

Native People in the Southwest: As part of its commitment to continuing education, the Heard Museum Guild presents several short courses each year, in October, January and April. Open to the public, the aim of the courses is to enhance one's respect for Native peoples and to develop an appreciation of their art and culture. This month's short course will focus on the culture and contributions of the many tribes of the American Southwest. 9am-12pm. Heard Museum, 2301 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. 602-252-8848. heard.org

