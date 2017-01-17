Dog rescued from Phoenix trail ready to be adopted

PHOENIX - Hikers out exploring the trails near Central and Hatcher road happened to stumble across an injured dog on top of the mountain. Moments after calling Emergency Animal Medical Technicians™ from the Arizona Humane Society, the dog, now known as Roy, was rescued and carried off the mountain on a stretcher.

Thin and unable to stand with an injured leg, Roy underwent medical treatment and spent the next few weeks recovering. Now the young 2-year-old is ready to start the next chapter in life and hopes to land a home with a spacious yard and plenty of squeaky toys. After a daily walk, he’s content to lounge around by your side or chew a bone.

Roy is available at the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope Campus.