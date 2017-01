PHOENIX - The first round of acts coming to this year's downtown music festival, Viva PHX, were announced Friday.

Stateside Presents announced the news via their social media channels.

More than 50 acts were including in the Round 1 announcement, including Girl Talk, American Football, The Drums, Mystikal, Warren G and Kaiydo. More acts are expected to be announced later.

This year's festival will feature 75 bands among 18 venues in downtown Phoenix. It will take place on Saturday, March 11.

General admission is $25 and Fast-Pass tickets are $45. Tickets are on sale now.

View the lineup below: