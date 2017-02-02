Tucson Mineral & Fossil Co-Op: Buy a dinosaur skeleton for $1.2M or less

TUCSON, AZ - If you've ever wanted to own part of a dinosaur or an entire skeleton, now could be your chance.

Although, it will cost you a pretty penny.

GeoDecor, a Tucson business that collects and sells dinosaur fossils to other collectors and museums, has opened its showroom in Tucson to the public for two weeks as part of the Mineral and Fossil Co-Op.

Between Jan. 27 and Feb. 12, GeoDecor's collection will be available to look at for free. Much of what is in the 4,000-square-foot showroom is on sale, too.

That includes the full skeleton of a 26-foot-long Triceratops, two Woolly Mammoth skeletons, and the skull of a T-rex, according to a news release.

The price tag for "Bob" the Triceratops? $1.2 million. Pocket change? Other items start at $500, according to the release.

The showroom will be open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

IF YOU GO:

GeoDecor Showroom, 1635 N. Oracle Road, Tucson AZ 85705