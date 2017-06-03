Tomaso's When In Rome: Chef Tomaso Maggiore bringing new concept to Scottsdale

PHOENIX - Chef Tomaso Maggiore, the chef behind Tomaso's and Tommy V's Osteria Pizzeria, is opening a new Italian restaurant in Scottsdale.

"Tomaso's When In Rome" will have a "trattoria-type atmosphere with a heavy Roman-inspired culinary influence," according to a news release. The interior is said to have Roman Columns and painted walls featuring historic Roman landmarks.

It will be located at the Pinnacle of Scottsdale shopping center near Scottsdale and Pinnacle Peak roads. The scheduled opening date is Wednesday, June 14. It will open at 11:30 a.m., the release said.

"With this new "When In Rome" concept, I plan to create a worldly high-quality dining experience that celebrates the homegrown craftsmanship of the food and true essence of an authentic Roman trattoria," Maggiore said in a prepared statement included in the release.

Sample entrees include Veal Saltimboca Alla Romana ($27), Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe ($19),and Bucatini Amatriciana ($21), according to the release.

The 5,000-square-foot restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner to start. In October, it plans to offer brunch.

It was have seating for 180 people.

Chef Maggiore and his son, Joey Maggiore, launched The Maggiore Group in 2005. They have launched many restaurants in the Valley, including Hash Kitchen, Notorious Burgers, Tommy V's Osteria and Tommy V's Urban Kitchen.

IF YOU GO:

Tomaso's When In Rome

23655 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale 85255

https://www.tomasoswheninrome.com/