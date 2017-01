PHOENIX - Looking for something to do?

From food festivals to theatre to concerts and comedians, there is a lot that happens in the Valley each week. Scroll down to check out this week's top events. Did I miss one? Send me an email and let me know!

Experience the Silk Road (Jan. 14-15)

Where: Musical Instrument Museum

Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: included with museum admission, $10 - $20

CityScape Movie night: Zootopia (Jan. 13)

Where: CityScape, downtown Phoenix

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

**Bring blankets and chairs

Star Wars: The Music (Jan. 13)

Where: Phoenix Symphony Hall

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $69-$109

Arizona Coyotes vs Winnipeg Jets (Jan. 13)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $17.50+

Aries Spears (Jan. 13-15)

Where: Stand Up Live

Time: varies by night

Admission: $22

Carlos Mencia (Jan. 13-15)

Where: Tempe Improv

Time: varies by night

Admission: $30 - general, $50 - VIP

Maricopa County Home & Garden Show (Jan. 13-15)

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 W. McDowell Road, Phoenix AZ 85007

Time: Friday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: $8 - adults, $3 - child (3-12)

Fountain Hills Sculpture & Wine Festival (Jan. 13-15)

Where: Downtown Fountain Hills, Avenue of the Fountains

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: $3 to festival, $10 for wine tasting, parking is free

Saturday Night Fever -- The Musical (Jan. 13-15)

Where: Orpheum Theatre

Time: Performances vary by night

Admission: $35 - $80+

Chandler Multicultural Festival (Jan. 14)

Where: Chandler Fashion Center Mall

Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Admission: Free

Snow day at Desert Ridge Marketplace (Jan. 14)

Where: Desert Ridge Marketplace

Time: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Admission: Free

** 40 tons of snow will be delivered to Desert Ridge for kids to play in

Arizona Coyotes vs Anaheim Ducks (Jan. 14)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 6 p.m.

Admission: $17.50+

Barrett-Jackson Auto Auction (Jan. 14-22)

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale AZ 85260

Time: Exhibits open at 8 a.m. See the full schedule.

Admission: $20 - $190 (admission varies by day)

Canada Week at Queen Creek Olive Mill (Jan. 14-22)

Where: Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road, Queen Creek AZ 85142

Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

Native American Fine Arts Festival (Jan. 14-15)

Where: Downtown Litchfield Park, 101 W. Wigwam Blvd.

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Rock 'n' Roll Arizona Marathon (and 1/2 marathon) (Jan. 14-15)

Good luck runners!

UFC (Jan. 15)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $40 - $175

Styx (Jan. 15)

Where: Talking Stick Resort (Scottsdale)

Time: 8 p.m.

Admission: $65 - $150

Arizona Concours D'Elegance (Jan. 15)

Where: Arizona Biltmore Resort, 2400 E. Missouri Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85016

Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. View schedule.

Admission: $60 - $100