Queen and Lambert will launch their 25-city arena tour on June 23 at Glendale's Gila River Arena. Tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
According to the announcement, this is a "brand new show specially designed and created for this outing." We're told that all the Queen hits will be played -- "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You," "We Are The Champions" and "Another One Bites The Dust."
TOUR SCHEDULE (as announced on Jan. 26, 2017):
Friday, June 23, 2017, Phoenix, AZ, Gila River Arena
Saturday, June 24, 2017, Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
Monday, June 26, 2017, Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl
Thursday, June 29, 2017, San Jose, CA, SAP Center
Saturday, July 1, 2017, Seattle, WA, Key Arena
Sunday, July 2, 2017, Vancouver, BC, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Tuesday, July 4, 2017, Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place
Thursday, July 6, 2017, Denver, CO, Pepsi Center Arena
Saturday, July 8, 2017, Omaha, NE, CenturyLink Center
Sunday, July 9, 2017, Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center
Thursday, July 13, 2017, Chicago, IL, United Center
Friday, July 14, 2017, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
Monday, July 17, 2017, Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
Tuesday, July 18, 2017, Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre
Thursday, July 20, 2017, Detroit, MI, The Palace of Auburn Hills
Friday, July 21, 2017, Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena
Sunday, July 23, 2017, Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena
Tuesday, July 25, 2017, Boston, MA, TD Garden
Wednesday, July 26, 2017, Newark, NJ, Prudential Center
Friday, July 28, 2017, New York, NY, Barclays Center
Sunday, July 30, 2017, Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
Monday, July 31, 2017, Washington D.C., Verizon Center
Wednesday, August 2, 2017, Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
Friday, August 4, 2017, Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
Saturday, August 5, 2017, Houston, TX, Toyota Center