Queen, Adam Lambert tour: North American tour launches at Gila River Arena

Josh Frigerio
10:58 AM, Jan 26, 2017
10:59 AM, Jan 26, 2017
entertainment | events | localevents

GLENDALE, AZ - "Is this real life? Is this just fantasy?"

Arizona, this is not a joke. U.K.-rock band Queen and American Idol runner-up Adam Lambert are bringing their tour to the United States and will launch it right here in the Valley.

Queen and Lambert will launch their 25-city arena tour on June 23 at Glendale's Gila River Arena. Tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

According to the announcement, this is a "brand new show specially designed and created for this outing." We're told that all the Queen hits will be played -- "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You," "We Are The Champions" and "Another One Bites The Dust."

TOUR SCHEDULE (as announced on Jan. 26, 2017):

  • Friday, June 23, 2017, Phoenix, AZ, Gila River Arena
  • Saturday, June 24, 2017, Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
  • Monday, June 26, 2017, Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl
  • Thursday, June 29, 2017, San Jose, CA, SAP Center
  • Saturday, July 1, 2017, Seattle, WA, Key Arena
  • Sunday, July 2, 2017, Vancouver, BC, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
  • Tuesday, July 4, 2017, Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place
  • Thursday, July 6, 2017, Denver, CO, Pepsi Center Arena
  • Saturday, July 8, 2017, Omaha, NE, CenturyLink Center
  • Sunday, July 9, 2017, Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center
  • Thursday, July 13, 2017, Chicago, IL, United Center
  • Friday, July 14, 2017, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
  • Monday, July 17, 2017, Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
  • Tuesday, July 18, 2017, Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre
  • Thursday, July 20, 2017, Detroit, MI, The Palace of Auburn Hills
  • Friday, July 21, 2017, Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena
  • Sunday, July 23, 2017, Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Tuesday, July 25, 2017, Boston, MA, TD Garden
  • Wednesday, July 26, 2017, Newark, NJ, Prudential Center
  • Friday, July 28, 2017, New York, NY, Barclays Center
  • Sunday, July 30, 2017, Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
  • Monday, July 31, 2017, Washington D.C., Verizon Center
  • Wednesday, August 2, 2017, Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
  • Friday, August 4, 2017, Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
  • Saturday, August 5, 2017, Houston, TX, Toyota Center

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top