GLENDALE, AZ - "Is this real life? Is this just fantasy?"

Arizona, this is not a joke. U.K.-rock band Queen and American Idol runner-up Adam Lambert are bringing their tour to the United States and will launch it right here in the Valley.

Queen and Lambert will launch their 25-city arena tour on June 23 at Glendale's Gila River Arena. Tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

According to the announcement, this is a "brand new show specially designed and created for this outing." We're told that all the Queen hits will be played -- "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You," "We Are The Champions" and "Another One Bites The Dust."

TOUR SCHEDULE (as announced on Jan. 26, 2017):