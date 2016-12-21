Phoenix Christmas light displays: Viewers share their holiday displays with us

PHOENIX - We're on the hunt for the best viewer light displays around the Valley!

So if you go all out for Christmas with lights and decorations, we want to see your home and share it with the Valley!

Get added to our map: Send an email or fill out this form to let us know how many lights, where your display is located, and any other special features. Phone numbers will not be published.

With more than 350,000 lights, this Ahwatukee home was recently featured on ABC's TV show, The Great Christmas Light Fight. You'll find snow machines, more than 300 Disney-themed wooden cut outs, and games for the little ones.

IF YOU GO:

3611 E. Kachina Drive, Phoenix AZ 85044

This home has more than 5,000 lights that have been synchronized to music. To listen as you drive by, flip the radio dial to 87.9.

IF YOU GO:

3403 E. Bluebird Place, Chandler AZ 85286

This home has more than 30,000 Christmas lights animated to music and video. The show runs each night from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2017. Tune the radio to 107.5 FM. They are also accepting donations to benefit Nurture Our World.

IF YOU GO:

1610 E. Hermosa Vista, Mesa AZ 85203

www.mesachristmas.com

This display has more than 16,000 lights, including a large tree, that dance to Christmas music. Tune your vehicle radio to 99.1 FM to listen. Hours are Sunday - Thursday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Donations are being accepted to benefit St. Mary's Food Bank.

IF YOU GO:

14665 W. Port Royale, Surprise AZ 85378

This home is decorated with more than 44,000 lights of varying colors.

IF YOU GO:

12748 N. 78th Street, Scottsdale AZ 85260

This home is decorated with more than 22,000 lights in support of our military, both active and veteran, and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. His lights dance to music. Tune the radio dial to 96.5 FM.

IF YOU GO:

10324 E. Jones Avenue, Mesa AZ 85208

This display has 12,000 lights, including a singing Christmas tree that dances to music! Turn the radio to 93.7 from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. for the full experience. They are accepting canned goods to support the St. Mary's Food Bank of Surprise.

IF YOU GO:

13439 W. Maui Lane, Surprise AZ 85379.

Check out the more than 30,000 lights that have been put up around this house. Make sure to look for 33 lighted trees along with Santa and his reindeer. They're accepting donations to benefit Helen's Hope Chest.

IF YOU GO:

2125 E. Grenadine Road, Phoenix AZ 85040

This Mesa home has more than 50,000 lights, including a runway for Santa's Sleigh. The lights are on nightly from 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.

IF YOU GO:

2329 N. Recker Road, Mesa AZ 85215

This Sun City West home has 24 mini Christmas trees lining its yard and strings upon strings of lights covering the yard. The lights are usually on from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

IF YOU GO:

14804 W. Ravenswood Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375