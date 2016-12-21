New Year's Eve in Phoenix: 8 family-friendly NYE events in Phoenix

PHOENIX - When you're young, staying up until midnight is always the goal, but it usually doesn't happen.

One minute you were watching TV and the next you were passed out and asleep. Don't worry because this year you don't have to miss out on the fun; you can actually get in on the fun earlier than anyone else.

That's because a few places are holding their New Year's Eve festivities early -- some even at noon with a balloon drop and juice toast. We gathered some family-friendly NYE events happening around the Valley.

Noon Year's Eve at Phoenix Zoo: The Phoenix Zoo will celebrate the start of 2017 twelve hours early on New Year's Eve. From 9 a.m. - noon, there will be 30 tons of snow to play in, live music and games. There will be a countdown to the "noon year" followed by a toast with juice and cider. The event is included with zoo admission. More information.

Happy Noon Year at Children's Museum of Phoenix: There will be a balloon drop at noon on Dec. 31, followed by music and dancing. Admission is $14 (free for members). For $3, kids can make a party hat and a noisemaker prior to the balloon drop. More information.

Main Event - Main Event in Tempe and Avondale will be hosting two New Year's Eve parties. One is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include a balloon drop at 1:30 p.m. The other goes on from 5 p.m. to close and includes a midnight champagne toast. You can bowl, play laser tag and arcade games. More information.

Mankutu's Island Noon Year's Eve Party: There will be unlimited play at the island from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. At noon there will be a balloon drop. Child admission includes the island, a slice of pizza, a drink and 10 tokens. Admission is $15.99, which includes one adult. Additional adults are $6.

Tilt Studio Arizona Noon Year's Eve: Tilt Studio is located within Arizona Mills Mall. It will hold a countdown and balloon drop (open to ages 4-12) at noon on Dec. 31. Each balloon will contain a prize (free game card, video game play, redemption points, food). More information.

Dave & Busters Glendale: On New Year's Eve, families can spend the evening (5 p.m. - 8 p.m.) at Dave and Busters. They have two packages, which include an appetizer buffet, dessert, soft drinks, a game card and a video ball drop. Packages range from $27.28 - $37.38 per person. More information.

New Year's Eve at Golfland: Bring the family to Golfland and enjoy unlimited video games, mini golf, laser tag and race cars. There will also be a midnight balloon drop, DJ and lighted dance floor. Admission is $19.99 online and $25 at the door. More information.

Teen NYE at Skateland Chandler: Skateland Chandler is hosting a skating party on New Year's Eve. Admission is $10 and includes skate rental, a slice of pizza, a drink and party favors. Activities include a balloon drop, games and prizes. The event goes on from 8 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. More information.