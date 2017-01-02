New Phoenix restaurants: 18 eateries opened their doors in Phoenix in December

PHOENIX - December's restaurant openings featured authentic Mexican cuisine, a multi-course fine-dining experience, and the expansion of a Valley favorite.

MATT'S BIG BREAKFAST

Matt's Big Breakfast opened its fourth Valley location, and first outside of the Phoenix area, in Tempe. The eatery is located with the giant Marina Heights development off Rio Salado Parkway. The Tempe restaurant is the largest restaurant compared to the three others, has an outdoor patio, and serves alcohol and craft soda. It will be open every day from 6:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

IF YOU GO:

300 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe AZ 85281

http://mattsbigbreakfast.com/

ZEN CULINARY

Zen Culinary is an Asian-American restaurant that opened near the Loop 101 and Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. The restaurant serves sushi and sashimi, soups, salads and sandwiches. Menu items include Korean BBQ baby back ribs, organic lemongrass chicken and pineapple fried rice. Menu items range from $12 - $56.

IF YOU GO:

15544 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale AZ 85260

http://www.zenculinary.com/

GRUBSTAK

Grubstak is a build-your-own entree (they refer to them as "staks") restaurant that opened within Gilbert's Heritage District. Guests choose a base -- waffle fries, sweet potato waffle fries, a combination of both or root vegetables -- followed by toppings and sauces. They also have "garden staks" and "grubchettas."

IF YOU GO:

384 N. Gilbert Road, suite 106, Gilbert AZ 85234

www.grubstak.com

BLOOMING BEETS KITCHEN

Blooming Beets Kitchen bills itself as a gluten-free, grain grass-fed and wild-caught restaurant. It opened its first Arizona location in Chandler. It has another location in Colorado. The dinner menu features various entrees, such as pan-seared, herb-infused lamb rack, wild-caught salmon, and the wild burgers, which has elk, venison, bison and wild boar. Menu items range from $6 - $34.

IF YOU GO:

7131 W. Ray Road, Chandler AZ 85226

http://www.bloomingbeets.com

LA SALA TEQUILA CANTINA

La Sala Tequila is a new Latin American-style restaurant brought to the Valley by the owners of The Living Room Wine Cafe. The 2,400-square-foot eatery in Chandler has 45 seats and 15 at the bar. It features a variety of "spicy and distinctively seasoned entrees," according to a news release.

IF YOU GO:

2475 W. Queen Creek Road, Chandler AZ 85248

BINKLEY'S

Chef Binkley's latest culinary concept is focused on fine-dining and an immersive culinary experience. Nightly seatings are limited to 24 people and reservations are required. Over the course of three hours, guests will enjoy several courses in various parts of the house. The experience starts at $160 a person.

IF YOU GO:

2320 E. Osborn Road, Phoenix AZ 85016

https://binkleysrestaurant.com

Reservations are required.

MODERN GROVE VIEWS/DOCKTAILS BEACH HOUSE

Modern Grove opened its third Valley location within the Odysea at the Desert restaurant and retail space in Scottsdale. It serves "fresh, farm-to-table comfort food." Modern Grove Views is on the upper deck and provides uninterrupted views of the dolphins Dolphinaris Arizona. If you buy an experience at Dolphinaris, the Docktails cafe area is also run by Modern Grove.

IF YOU GO:

9500 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale AZ 85256

http://www.moderngrove.com/

LADERA TAVERNA Y COCINA

Ladera is the latest restaurant concept from Genuine Concepts, the same group behind The Vig, Cobra Arcade Bar and The Womack Cocktail Lounge. Ladera will open its doors on Dec. 29. It will serve authentic and gourmet Mexican cuisine.

IF YOU GO:

8729 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85020

https://www.facebook.com/laderaaz/

POKI BAR CENTRAL

Poke, a Hawaiian dish, has taken over the Valley's culinary scene. At Poki Bar Central guests create their own Poke dish, choosing brown rice or salad, type of fish, sauce and toppings.

IF YOU GO:

2836 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix AZ 85016

https://www.facebook.com/pokibarcentral

PARADISE VALLEY PIZZA COMPANY

The owners behind the Paradise Valley Burger Company have opened a second restaurant focused on America's favorite food -- pizza! The Paradise Valley Pizza Company is located three doors down from the burger shop. It's focused on high-end ingredients to make a premium pizza.

IF YOU GO:

4001 E. Bell Road, Phoenix AZ 85032

THE CREPE CLUB

Founded by three ASU students, The Crepe Club serves crepes that are both savory and sweet. They opened their first eatery at Biltmore Fashion Park recently. In December, they opened a second location at San Tan Village in Gilbert.

IF YOU GO:

2268 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert AZ

www.thecrepeclub.com

THE OINK CAFE

The Oink Cafe specializes in bacon -- eight flavors of bacon, actually. They even have a bacon "flight" which features apple cider, applewood smoked, hickory, honey cured, jalapeno, pepper, super cured and chef's choice. The Tempe location is their third Arizona eatery. The other two are located in Phoenix and Tucson.

IF YOU GO:

1701 E. Warner Road, Tempe AZ 85281

www.theoinkcafe.com

COLD BEERS & CHEESEBURGERS

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers' considers itself to be a "Neighborhood Burger Joint." Toward the end of December it opened a new location in Gilbert. The eatery features a variety of hand-formed, half-pound burgers and sides. In 2017, it will open a location at 7th Street and Missouri in Phoenix. There are also plans to open one in Glendale near 67th Avenue and Deer Valley, according to its Facebook page.

IF YOU GO:

4604 S. Higley Road, Gilbert AZ 85297

CREAMISTRY

This is the ice-cream concepts third location in the Valley. Creamistry creates ice cream in front of your eyes using liquid nitrogen.to instantly freeze the cream. They also have a variety of toppings and sauces to choose from.

IF YOU GO:

4325 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix AZ 85018

CHIPOTLE

Craving a burrito, bowl or salad? Chipotle opened two more locations in the Valley.

IF YOU GO:

Arcadia: 3125 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix AZ 85106

Ahwatukee: 4111 E. Chandler Blvd., Phoenix AZ 85048

FIRED PIE

The make-your-own pizza eatery, Fired Pie, has opened up another restaurant in the Valley. The latest is in Mesa. Guests can choose as many toppings as they want and the thin-crust pizza is cooked in minutes.

IF YOU GO:

1003 N. Dobson Road, Mesa AZ 85201

DICKEY'S BBQ PIT

Dickey's BBQ Pit opened location in Phoenix in December. Dickey's is a fast-casual BBQ option that serves brisket, pork ribs, kielbasa, turkey, sandwiches, and platters.

IF YOU GO:

3125 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix AZ 85016

CAFE RIO MEXICAN GRILL

Cafe Rio opened its 13th restaurant in Arizona -- it's 104th eatery nationwide. The fast-casual restaurant serves burritos, salads, enchiladas, tacos, tostadas and nachos, among other items.

IF YOU GO:

5150 S. Rural Road, Tempe AZ 85282