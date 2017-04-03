Movies in the Park: 25 free movies to see in March & April in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Glendale

PHOENIX - Several cities around the Valley will host movies in the park this Spring. Guests can bring chairs, blankets and snacks and watch a family-friendly movie under Arizona's star-filled sky!

Below is a roundup of movie-night events that have already been announced. If more come into the newsroom, we'll update our story!

MOVIES IN THE PARK AT BILTMORE FASHION PARK

Friday, March 3 - The Sandlot

Friday, March 10 - Angels in the Outfield

Friday, March 17 - A League of Their Own

Friday, March 24 - The Rookie

Friday, March 31 - Moneyball

IF YOU GO:

Biltmore Fashion Park's Center Lawn, 2502 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix AZ 85016

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: Free

Bring chairs and blankets. No alcohol allowed.

More information.

CITYSCAPE IN DOWNTOWN PHOENIX

Friday, March 10 - Secret Life of Pets

Friday, April 14 - Fantastic Beasts

IF YOU GO:

Patriots Park at CityScape, 1 E. Washington Street, Phoenix AZ 85004

Time: Movie starts at 6:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

Bring chairs, blankets and snacks

More information.

RIDE-IN-MOVIES AT THE PARK (MESA)

Saturday, March 11 - The Secret Life of Pets (Guerrero Park)

Saturday, April 22 - Moana (Silvergate Park)

Saturday, May 6 - Finding Dory (Mountain View Park)

The movies begin at 7 p.m. and include complimentary popcorn. Feel free to bring a blankets, chairs and snacks. Come early to grab a good spot.

Editor's note: This listing has been updated to reflect changes to the movie and location of the April 22 movie night, per City of Mesa spokesperson.

SCOTTSDALE QUARTER:

Friday, March 3 - Despicable Me

Friday, March 10 - Finding Dory

Friday, March 17 - Wreck It Ralph

Friday, March 24 - Secret Life of Pets

Friday, March 31 - Toy Story

IF YOU GO:

Scottsdale Quarter, 15059 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85254

Time: Movie begins at 6:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

Bring chairs, blankets and snacks

More information.

SCOTTSDALE PROMENADE MOONLIT DRIVE-IN MOVIES

Saturday, April 1 - Secret Life of Pets

Saturday, April 8 - Moana

Saturday, April 15 - The BFG

Saturday, April 22 - SING

Saturday, April 29 - Finding Dory

IF YOU GO:

Scottsdale Promenade, Frank Lloyd Wright and N. Scottsdale Road (near Old Navy)

Time: Festivities start at 7 p.m. Movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

Bring chairs, blankets and snacks

More information.

GLENDALE'S MURPHY PARK

Friday, March 10 - Space Jam

Friday, March 24 - The Lorax

Friday, April 7 - Hop

Friday, April 21 - Cars

IF YOU GO:

E. Lowell Rogers Amphitheatre in Murphy Park, 58th and Glendale avenues in downtown Glendale

Time: Festivities will begin at 6 p.m.

Admission: Free

Bring chairs, blankets and snacks

More information.

FOUNTAIN HILLS MOVIE IN THE PARK

Friday, April 7 - Pete's Dragon

IF YOU GO:

Fountain Park in Fountain Hills, 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills AZ 85268

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: Free

Bring chairs, blankets and snacks

More information.

MOVIE IN THE PARK - GILBERT

Friday, April 14 - Trolls

IF YOU GO:

Page Park basin, 130 N. Oak Street, Gilbert AZ 85233

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks

More information.