Movies in the Park: 25 free movies to see in March & April in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Glendale

Josh Frigerio
2:26 PM, Feb 28, 2017
11:10 AM, Apr 3, 2017
entertainment | events | localevents

Image courtesy of CityScape.

PHOENIX - Several cities around the Valley will host movies in the park this Spring. Guests can bring chairs, blankets and snacks and watch a family-friendly movie under Arizona's star-filled sky!

Below is a roundup of movie-night events that have already been announced. If more come into the newsroom, we'll update our story!

MOVIES IN THE PARK AT BILTMORE FASHION PARK

  • Friday, March 3 - The Sandlot
  • Friday, March 10 - Angels in the Outfield
  • Friday, March 17 - A League of Their Own
  • Friday, March 24 - The Rookie
  • Friday, March 31 - Moneyball

IF YOU GO:
Biltmore Fashion Park's Center Lawn, 2502 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix AZ 85016
Time: 7 p.m.
Admission: Free
Bring chairs and blankets. No alcohol allowed.
More information.

CITYSCAPE IN DOWNTOWN PHOENIX

  • Friday, March 10 - Secret Life of Pets
  • Friday, April 14 - Fantastic Beasts

IF YOU GO:
Patriots Park at CityScape, 1 E. Washington Street, Phoenix AZ 85004
Time: Movie starts at 6:30 p.m.
Admission: Free
Bring chairs, blankets and snacks
More information.

RIDE-IN-MOVIES AT THE PARK (MESA)

  • Saturday, March 11 - The Secret Life of Pets (Guerrero Park)
  • Saturday, April 22 - Moana (Silvergate Park)
  • Saturday, May 6 - Finding Dory (Mountain View Park)

 The movies begin at 7 p.m. and include complimentary popcorn. Feel free to bring a blankets, chairs and snacks. Come early to grab a good spot.

Editor's note: This listing has been updated to reflect changes to the movie and location of the April 22 movie night, per City of Mesa spokesperson.

SCOTTSDALE QUARTER:

  • Friday, March 3 - Despicable Me
  • Friday, March 10 - Finding Dory
  • Friday, March 17 - Wreck It Ralph
  • Friday, March 24 - Secret Life of Pets
  • Friday, March 31 - Toy Story

IF YOU GO:
Scottsdale Quarter, 15059 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85254
Time: Movie begins at 6:30 p.m.
Admission: Free
Bring chairs, blankets and snacks
More information.

SCOTTSDALE PROMENADE MOONLIT DRIVE-IN MOVIES

  • Saturday, April 1 - Secret Life of Pets
  • Saturday, April 8 - Moana
  • Saturday, April 15 - The BFG
  • Saturday, April 22 - SING
  • Saturday, April 29 - Finding Dory

IF YOU GO:
Scottsdale Promenade, Frank Lloyd Wright and N. Scottsdale Road (near Old Navy)
Time: Festivities start at 7 p.m. Movie starts at 7:30 p.m.
Admission: Free
Bring chairs, blankets and snacks
More information.

GLENDALE'S MURPHY PARK

  • Friday, March 10 - Space Jam
  • Friday, March 24 - The Lorax
  • Friday, April 7 - Hop
  • Friday, April 21 - Cars

IF YOU GO:
E. Lowell Rogers Amphitheatre in Murphy Park, 58th and Glendale avenues in downtown Glendale
Time: Festivities will begin at 6 p.m.
Admission: Free
Bring chairs, blankets and snacks
More information.

FOUNTAIN HILLS MOVIE IN THE PARK

  • Friday, April 7 - Pete's Dragon

IF YOU GO:
Fountain Park in Fountain Hills, 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills AZ 85268
Time: 7 p.m.
Admission: Free
Bring chairs, blankets and snacks
More information.

MOVIE IN THE PARK - GILBERT

  • Friday, April 14 - Trolls

IF YOU GO:
Page Park basin, 130 N. Oak Street, Gilbert AZ 85233
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks
More information.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top