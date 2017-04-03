Movies in the Park: 25 free movies to see in March & April in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Glendale

Saturday, May 6 - Finding Dory (Mountain View Park)
The movies begin at 7 p.m. and include complimentary popcorn. Feel free to bring a blankets, chairs and snacks. Come early to grab a good spot.
Editor's note: This listing has been updated to reflect changes to the movie and location of the April 22 movie night, per City of Mesa spokesperson.
SCOTTSDALE QUARTER:
Friday, March 3 - Despicable Me
Friday, March 10 - Finding Dory
Friday, March 17 - Wreck It Ralph
Friday, March 24 - Secret Life of Pets
Friday, March 31 - Toy Story
IF YOU GO:
Scottsdale Quarter, 15059 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85254
Time: Movie begins at 6:30 p.m.
Admission: Free
Bring chairs, blankets and snacks More information.
SCOTTSDALE PROMENADE MOONLIT DRIVE-IN MOVIES
Saturday, April 1 - Secret Life of Pets
Saturday, April 8 - Moana
Saturday, April 15 - The BFG
Saturday, April 22 - SING
Saturday, April 29 - Finding Dory
IF YOU GO:
Scottsdale Promenade, Frank Lloyd Wright and N. Scottsdale Road (near Old Navy)
Time: Festivities start at 7 p.m. Movie starts at 7:30 p.m.
Admission: Free
Bring chairs, blankets and snacks More information.
GLENDALE'S MURPHY PARK
Friday, March 10 - Space Jam
Friday, March 24 - The Lorax
Friday, April 7 - Hop
Friday, April 21 - Cars
IF YOU GO:
E. Lowell Rogers Amphitheatre in Murphy Park, 58th and Glendale avenues in downtown Glendale
Time: Festivities will begin at 6 p.m.
Admission: Free
Bring chairs, blankets and snacks More information.
FOUNTAIN HILLS MOVIE IN THE PARK
Friday, April 7 - Pete's Dragon
IF YOU GO:
Fountain Park in Fountain Hills, 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills AZ 85268
Time: 7 p.m.
Admission: Free
Bring chairs, blankets and snacks More information.
MOVIE IN THE PARK - GILBERT
Friday, April 14 - Trolls
IF YOU GO:
Page Park basin, 130 N. Oak Street, Gilbert AZ 85233
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks More information.