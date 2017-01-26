Mountain Shadows Resort, Hearth 61: A look inside Paradise Valley's newest resort, restaurant

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ -

Mountain Shadows is a $100-million resort being built in Paradise Valley.

The 183-room hotel will be located on Lincoln Drive near 56th Street and is expected to open in March. It is named after the original Mountain Shadows resort, which opened in 1951 in Paradise Valley -- two years before the Town of Paradise Valley was officially incorporated.

The hotel closed years ago and was torn down, according to the Arizona Republic.

Construction has been underway since last year. Now we're getting details and an initial look at some of the planned amenities, including the signature restaurant, Hearth '61.

HEARTH '61

Paying homage to the year Paradise Valley was incorporated and the tool the chefs will use to cook their cuisine, Hearth '61 will be the signature restaurant of Mountain Shadows.

It will be led by chef Charles Wiley, formerly of Hotel Valley Ho's ZuZu and Sanctuary Resort's Elements, and serve "American cuisine made with time-honored flavor pairings," according to a news release. We're told the menu will feature simple dishes and small plates with big flavor.

The menu itself it being finalized, but a few items were shared with us:

Niman Ranch Dry Aged Tomahawk : 40-ounce bone-in rib-eye, dry-aged 28 days, roasted garlic, rosemary truffle butter

: 40-ounce bone-in rib-eye, dry-aged 28 days, roasted garlic, rosemary truffle butter George's Bank Sea Scallops: sauce romesco, buttered mushrooms, ancient barley, charred spring onion, fennel pollen

sauce romesco, buttered mushrooms, ancient barley, charred spring onion, fennel pollen Charred Eggplant & Hayden Mills Ancient Grains: red quinoa, white sonora and farro berries, shittake mushrooms, asparagus, roasted peppers, ricotta salata

The restaurant will have a sunken dining room, floor-to-ceiling windows leading out to the patio and a full-service bar.

THE CITIZEN'S CLUB

The Citizen Club refers to the resort's pool area, fitness center and juice bar. The resort has two 75-foot swimming pools. There will also be cabanas, a pool bar, and food service.

THE SHORT COURSE

How's your golf game? The Short Course is the resort's 18-hole, par-3 course. We're told that the course will be challenging to experienced golfers, yet approachable for novice players," according to a news release. "The Forrest Wager" is the bonus par-2 hole that is also on the course.

You can visit www.mountainshadows.com for more information.