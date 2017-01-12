Modern Market, a farm-to-table eatery, bringing 3 restaurants to Arizona in 2017

GILBERT, AZ - Modern Market, a Colorado-based restaurant concept, will make its Arizona debut with three locations this year.

The farm-to-table eatery is focused on "gourmet, scratch-made goodness" using "simple, real ingredients."

It serves breakfast, lunch and dinner items, including bacon and eggs, salads, soups and home-style meals, according to menus posted on its website.

The locations are coming to Phoenix and Scottsdale:

Scottsdale Fashion Square (near Postino) - 4821 N. Scottsdale Road, suite 109, Scottsdale AZ 85251

Scottsdale Promenade - 16203 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85254

Ahwatukee Foothills Towne Center - 4901 E. Ray Road, Phoenix AZ 85044

According to a company spokesperson, the Fashion Square location is expected to open in February; the Ahwatukee location is expected to open in the spring, and the Scottsdale Promenade location is expected to open in the fall.

Modern Market (formerly ModMarket) was formed in 2009. Other locations are in Colorado, Texas, Maryland and Washington D.C.