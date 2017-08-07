Macayo's to close Scottsdale location in August; opening for new Phoenix spot announced

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Macayo's will close its Scottsdale restaurant in less than two weeks.

Ashley Negron, director of marketing and brand management for Macayo's Mexican Restaurants, confirmed in an email to ABC15 that the restaurant near Scottsdale Road and Shea Blvd. would close after business on Saturday, August 19.

A specific reason for the closure was not given. We have reached out for more information and will update once we hear back.

The closure also means that the restaurant's "test kitchen" will move to its new restaurant, called Woody's Macayo's, off Central Avenue in Phoenix.

It is named after Woody Johnson who founded Macayo's in 1946.

That location, housed in an old 5,000-square-foot automotive repair shop, is still under construction and expected to open in early October, Negron said.

It replaces Macayo's 20,000-square-foot location that looked like a Mayan temple, which closed last year and was demolished.

The restaurant, which celebrated 70 years in 2016, said the structure of the automotive shop would be kept, but the inside would be given a mid-century modern design. It will have an outdoor patio, a fireplace, and greenery, as well as a large 'Macayo's' sign out front.

With the closure, Macayo's has 10 restaurants throughout the Valley and two in Las Vegas, Nevada.

IF YOU GO:

Macayo's Scottsdale (closing August 19)

11107 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85254

Woody's Macayo's (opening October 2017)

3815 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85012