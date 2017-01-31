iFly Phoenix: Indoor skydiving tunnel, IFly, opens in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Hikers, mountain bikers and climbers have another challenge waiting to be accepted in the Valley -- indoor skydiving.

This week, iFly opened its first indoor skydiving operation in Arizona, and 28th company-wide, at The Pavilions at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale near the Loop 101 and Talking Stick Way.

Indoor flights start at $69 and include pre-flight training class, goggles, helmet and flight suit, and two 60-second flights.

Guests will enter a 14-foot wide wind tunnel with an International Bodyflight Association-certified instructor and be propelled into the air for 60 seconds by four electric motors, according to a news release.Wind

Wind speeds can be controlled and vary between 70 - 150 miles per hour.

You have to be at least three years old to participate and weigh less than 300 pounds.

iFly is based out of Austin, Texas. Its parent company also owns SkyVenture Arizona, an indoor skydiving facility in Eloy, Arizona.

IF YOU GO:

iFly, 9206 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale Arizona 85250

https://www.iflyworld.com/phoenix/