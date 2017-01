PHOENIX - How many of the National Parks have you been to?

With more than 400 National Parks scattered throughout the United States, there is a road trip or vacation just waiting to be planned.

There are three National Parks in Arizona: Grand Canyon National Park up north, Petrified Forest National Park to the northeast, and Saguaro National Park down south.

Entrance fees vary between $5 - $30 depending on which park you go to and whether or not you have a vehicle, bike or showed up on foot. (Most people drive in).

For ten days out of the year, entrance fees are waived at all National Parks. That means you can explore them for free -- all you have to do is get there! Check out the fee-free days below:

FEE-FREE DAYS: