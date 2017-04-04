Food Network's 'Ginormous Food' showcasing restaurants in Phoenix, Tucson

PHOENIX - Anyone who defines Arizona -- specifically Phoenix -- as a non-foodie town, may want to take a second look.

We may have been shut out of the James Beard Award finals this year -- again -- but three of our chefs were named semifinalists in the "Best Chef: Southwest" category. (We also received nominations in the "Outstanding Restaurant," "Outstanding Restauranteur" and "Outstanding Wine Program" categories.)

Our restaurants and chefs have also been recognized and featured on several national television shows, including Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Spike TV's "Bar Rescue", and Travel Channel's "Man v. Food."

Well, Phoenix and Tucson are about to add another show to the list -- Food Network's "Ginormous Food."

The show premiered earlier this year and features -- you guessed it -- large-scale food at restaurants across the country. Not necessarily all official "challenges," but certainly a challenge to eat.

This week, the show's team is scheduled to film at six restaurants in Phoenix and Tucson.

ABC15 has learned that those restaurants are Chompie's in Tempe, Porkopolis in Scottsdale and El Palacio Mexican Restaurant and Cantina in Chandler. In Tucson, the show will visit Stray Dogs, BOCA Tacos, and Lindy's on 4th.

Angella Hamilton, a spokesperson for Porkopolis, said this would be the BBQ restaurant's debut national appearance. They plan to feature their Brady Bacon Burger, The Mammoth Meatloaf Platter, and Ginormous Meat Plate.

The Brady Bacon Burger is made up of three 1/2-pound burger patties stacked between pulled pork, jack cheese, jalapeno cole slaw and BBQ aioli. It comes with a pound of fries and a half-pint of beans. Oh yeah, you have to eat it all in 45 minutes. Whoa!

Maria Mazon, owner and chef of BOCA Tacos in Tucson, said "it feels super cool" to be featured on another Food Network show. Last year, the gourmet taco shop was featured on "You Gotta Eat Here", a program by Food Network Canada.

She's reinventing her Sonora Dog and putting it "on steroids" for the show, she said.

Filming will take place throughout the week. Specific air dates have not been set yet. However, Season 2 of "Ginormous Food" starts April 28. Denny tweeted out a promotional video.

Season 2 of #GinormousFood starts 4/28 on @FoodNetwork! Here's a little taste of what's to come... pic.twitter.com/MKQuM43Que — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) March 31, 2017

He has also been sharing pictures from recent shoots on his Facebook page.