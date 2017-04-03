Easter Bunny photos in Phoenix: 14 places to get a photo with the Easter Bunny

For many families that means dressing up the little ones for a family photo with Mr. Easter Bunny himself. We've rounded up a few places the Easter Bunny is scheduled to be around the Valley. Some will give you a free photo!
The Easter Bunny will make a visit to The Shops at Norterra for their Hop & Shop Festival. The Easter Bunny will be located across from Bath & Body Works. Photos limited to first 150 people or as time allows, per website.
You will have to have an email address to have the photo emailed to you. More information.
Festival hours: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
IF YOU GO: 2460 W. Happy Valley Road, Phoenix AZ 85085
Westgate Entertainment District (April 4-15) - FREE PHOTO
The Easter Bunny will be available for free photos at Fountain Park, near the movie theater. Free photo includes one post and one downloadable photo. Additional poses or printed photos will be available for purchase.Details here.