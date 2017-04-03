Easter Bunny photos in Phoenix: 14 places to get a photo with the Easter Bunny

PHOENIX - Easter is just around the corner.

For many families that means dressing up the little ones for a family photo with Mr. Easter Bunny himself. We've rounded up a few places the Easter Bunny is scheduled to be around the Valley. Some will give you a free photo!

Check them out below. Did I miss one? Send an email to Josh.Frigerio@abc15.com with the details.

Arizona Mills Mall (now through April 15)

The Easter Bunny is near the Food Court. Details.

Monday - Thursday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

IF YOU GO: 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe AZ 85282

Arrowhead Towne Center (now through April 16)

The Easter Bunny can be found in JPenney Court. Reservations and pricing.

Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

IF YOU GO: 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale AZ 85308

Bass Pro Shops - Mesa (April 8-16) - FREE PHOTO

The Easter Bunny will visit Bass Pro Shops in Mesa for a free photo, April 8-16. More information.

April 8-9, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

April 10-13, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

April 14, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

April 15-16, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

IF YOU GO: 1133 N. Dobson, Mesa AZ 85201

Chandler Fashion Center (through April 15)

The Easter Bunny is in the Macy's Court on the lower level. Reservations and pricing details.

Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

IF YOU GO: 3111 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler AZ 85226

Desert Ridge Marketplace (April 1 - 15) - FREE PHOTO

The Easter Bunny will be near the AMC Fountain. Pricing and details.

Monday - Thursday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. (break: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.)

Friday - Saturday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. (break: 1:45 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.)

Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. (break: 3 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

IF YOU GO: 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix AZ 85050

El Mirage Easter Eggstravaganza (April 8) - FREE PHOTO

The Easter Bunny will make a visit to El Mirage's Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 8. Admission and parking are free. More information.

Event hours: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

IF YOU GO: Bill Gentry Park, 14010 N. El Mirage Road, El Mirage 85335

MetroCenter (April 15) - FREE PHOTO

The Easter Bunny will be at MetroCentral for its annual Spring Party. More information.

Spring Party: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Easter Bunny photos: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

IF YOU GO: 9617 N. Metro Parkway, Phoenix AZ 85021

Paradise Valley Mall (through April 15)

The Easter Bunny will be at the Macy's Court. More information.

Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

IF YOU GO: 4568 E. Cactus Road, Phoenix AZ 85032

SanTan Village (through April 15)

The Easter Bunny will be located in the Children's Play Area, near the Disney store, according to the website.

Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Special note: on April 8, the Easter Bunny arrives at 11 a.m.

IF YOU GO: 2218 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert AZ 85295

Scottsdale Fashion Square (through April 16)

The Easter Bunny is on the Upper Level of the Nordstrom wing. Reservations and pricing details.

Monday - Thursday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

IF YOU GO: 7014 E. Camelback, Scottsdale AZ 85251

Superstition Springs Center (through April 15)

The Easter Bunny is located within JCPenney Court on the lower level. Reservation and pricing details.

Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

IF YOU GO: 6555 E. Southern Avenue, Mesa AZ 85206

The Shops at Norterra (April 8) - FREE PHOTO

The Easter Bunny will make a visit to The Shops at Norterra for their Hop & Shop Festival. The Easter Bunny will be located across from Bath & Body Works. Photos limited to first 150 people or as time allows, per website.

You will have to have an email address to have the photo emailed to you. More information.

Festival hours: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

IF YOU GO: 2460 W. Happy Valley Road, Phoenix AZ 85085

Westgate Entertainment District (April 4-15) - FREE PHOTO

The Easter Bunny will be available for free photos at Fountain Park, near the movie theater. Free photo includes one post and one downloadable photo. Additional poses or printed photos will be available for purchase. Details here.

Monday - Saturday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. (break: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.)

Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. (break: 3 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

IF YOU GO: 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale AZ 85305