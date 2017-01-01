Don't drink and drive: Valley Metro, AAA Tipsy Tow offering free rides home on New Year's Eve

PHOENIX - Are you going out on the town tonight to ring in 2017?

Whether you have one drink or a few with friends, it's important that you get home safe. Never drink and drive. Valley police agencies will be patrolling the roads all night searching for impaired drivers. You do not want to start the year off with a DUI.

An important safety message from @ArizonaDOT! Have fun tonight, but be smart and DO NOT get behind the wheel. Designate a driver. https://t.co/bwhOa8KXWL — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) December 31, 2016

Below are a few ways you can get home safe tonight:

FREE RIDES ON VALLEY METRO LIGHT RAIL, BUSES

Valley Metro is offering FREE light rail rides, bus rides and dial-a-ride services from 7 p.m. tonight until the end of regular service.

FREE RIDES VIA AAA ARIZONA'S TIPSY TOW

AAA Arizona's Tipsy Tow service can help get you home on New Year's Eve night if you've been drinking. You do not need to be a AAA member to use the service. A Tipsy Tow will bring you and your car home up to 10 miles. (Anything beyond 10 miles will be charged at the tower's standard rate).

Call 1-800-222-4357 and request a Tipsy Tow. The service will be available from 6 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 1.

RIDE-SHARE

Uber, Lyft and Discount Ride will be out and about throughout the night to take you wherever you need.

Users can download the Uber, Lyft or Discount Ride apps and request a ride. A credit card is required for each. Make sure to note if surge pricing is in effect because that could increase your fare.

CALL A CAB

Discount Cab: Call 602-200-2000 to request a cab.

Yellow Cab: Call 480-888-8888 to request a cab.

Clean Air Cab: Call 480-777-9777 to request a cab.

Great Value Taxi Cab: Call 480-332-3362 to request a cab.

You can also call a sober friend, neighbor or family member to see if they can get you home safe, Always designate a sober driver.