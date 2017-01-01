Don't drink and drive: Valley Metro, AAA Tipsy Tow offering free rides home on New Year's Eve

PHOENIX - Are you going out on the town tonight to ring in 2017?
Whether you have one drink or a few with friends, it's important that you get home safe. Never drink and drive. Valley police agencies will be patrolling the roads all night searching for impaired drivers. You do not want to start the year off with a DUI.
Below are a few ways you can get home safe tonight:
FREE RIDES ON VALLEY METRO LIGHT RAIL, BUSES
Valley Metro is offering FREE light rail rides, bus rides and dial-a-ride services from 7 p.m. tonight until the end of regular service.
FREE RIDES VIA AAA ARIZONA'S TIPSY TOW
AAA Arizona's Tipsy Tow service can help get you home on New Year's Eve night if you've been drinking. You do not need to be a AAA member to use the service. A Tipsy Tow will bring you and your car home up to 10 miles. (Anything beyond 10 miles will be charged at the tower's standard rate).
Call 1-800-222-4357 and request a Tipsy Tow. The service will be available from 6 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 1.