Dog parks in Phoenix: 30 dog parks around the Valley to let your pet run around

PHOENIX - Whether it is to help keep your dog cool with some water during Arizona’s summer months or to let him run around during the cooler Fall months, there are many "off-leash" dog parks around Phoenix.

Dogs are allowed at parks outside of the off-leash areas. However, they must be tied to a leash.

Please note: Arizona law requires dog leashes be limited to no more than six feet.

QUICK & FRIENDLY DOG PARK RULES TO REMEMBER

Please pick up after your pet. Bags/trash cans are provided at almost all parks.

Make sure your pet is licensed and vaccinated.

Make sure your dog is voice-trained, courteous around other dogs and owners.

Don't forget the treats!

CHANDLER

Paseo Vista Recreation Area – located at 3850 S. McQueen Road

Hours: 6 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Note: Closed Thursdays 6 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for maintenance

Dogs can enjoy running around with other dogs in a safe, fenced in area. Each park features grass areas, trees, and agility obstacles.

Shawnee Park – located at 1400 W. Mesquite

Hours: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays - Sundays; 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Note: Park is closed all day on Tuesday for maintenance

Snedigar Sportsplex – located at 4500 S. Basha Road

Hours: 6 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Note: Closed Wednesdays 6 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for maintenance.

Dogs can enjoy running around with other dogs in a safe, fenced in area. Each park features grass areas, trees, and agility obstacles. Special to this park is a fake fire hydrant.

Nozomi Park (formerly known as West Chandler Park) – located at 250 S. Kyrene Road

Hours: 6 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Note: Park is closed Mondays 6 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for maintenance.

GILBERT

Cosmo Dog Park – located at 2502 E Ray Road

Hours: 5:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Note: Park closed on Tuesdays 5:30 a.m. until noon for maintenance.

Cosmo Park has a large grass area, as well as four fenced areas for dogs to run, jump and play. There are separate areas for active and timid dogs. Other amenities include two dog washing stations, nighttime lighting, benches and one giant lake that uses reclaimed water.

Crossroad Park – located at 2155 E Knox Road

Hours: 5:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

With 92 acres, Fido and his friends will have a lot of room to play. There is a dog park with partial lighting, plus a large lake and pet drinking fountains.

GOODYEAR

Roscoe Dog Park – located at 15600 W. Roeser Road

Hours: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Dogs can enjoy 6.5 acres of fun. There are open areas for passive dogs and an open area for active dogs. Other amenities include ramadas, grass, benches and shaded areas.

GLENDALE

Foothills Park – located at 57th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

Hours: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Note: Park is closed on Wednesdays for maintenance.

There are two enclosures that rotate monthly. Pet owners can access the park from the Foothills Library parking lot. Dogs will be able to run and roam on grass, stay cool in the shade, enjoy water, and practice on an agility course.

Sahuaro Ranch Park – located at 63rd Avenue and Mountain View Road

Hours: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Note: Park is closed on Tuesdays for maintenance.

This is an off-leash area with a special area for small dogs, water fountains, waste stations and a few dog agility drills.

Northern Horizon Park – located at 63rd and Northern avenues.

Hours: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Note: Park is closed on Mondays for maintenance.

This is Glendale’s largest dog park. There is a large fenced-in area for larger dogs and a play area for small dogs. Other amenities include shade trees, benches and waste stations.

MESA

Quail Run Park – located north of McDowell Road off Greenfield.

Hours: Sunrise – 10 p.m.

Note: The park is closed on Thursdays for maintenance

Countryside Park – Located at 3130 E. Southern Avenue

Note: The park is closed on Tuesdays for maintenance

PHOENIX

Echo Mountain off-leash arena – located at 17447 N. 20th Street

Dogs will enjoy 2.3 acres of grass divided into separate areas for large and smaller dogs.

Margaret T. Hance Park – located at 323 W. Culver Street.

Hours: 6:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

This is Phoenix’s first downtown dog park. It features iron fencing, Gabion walls to help with noise, as well as play areas geared toward larger and smaller dogs.

Paradise Valley Dog Park – located at 17642 N. 40th Street.

Amenities include 2.4 acres of grass, two ramadas, tables and benches and pet-friendly water stations. There are fenced areas for larger and smaller dogs.

PetSmart Dog Park at Washington Park - located at 21st Avenue between Bethany Home and Glendale roads.

Hours: 6:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Let your furry friend run through 2.65 acres of grass. There are separate areas for larger and smaller dogs. The park is surrounded by 6 foot fences and has double-gated entrances.

RJ Dog Park at Pecos Park – located at 49th Street