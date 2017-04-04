Country Thunder 2017 Fan Guide: What to know about tickets, schedule, concerts, getting there

FLORENCE, AZ - Grab your Cowboy hat and boots and head south to Florence, Arizona for Country Thunder!

Some of country music's top acts make their way to the Arizona desert for a weekend of non-stop country tunes. This year's headliners include Chris Young, Arizona's own Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, and Blake Shelton.

Before you head down, here's everything you need to know about the schedule, getting to Florence, and tickets! Yes, tickets are still available if you're looking to go down there.

COUNTRY THUNDER 101:

When is it? April 6-9, 2017

Where is it?Country Thunder West, 20585 E. Price (Station) Road, Florence AZ 85132

How much is it? Single-day tickets vary between $50 - $75. A weekend pass is $190.

SCHEDULE:

The festival grounds open Thursday 2 p.m. - 2 a.m. and 1 p.m. - 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday, according to the website. Campsites have slightly different hours. That info is below.

Thursday, April 6:

Brandon Ray - 3:30 p.m.

Jackson Michelson - 5 p.m.

Terri Clark - 6:30 p.m.

LOCASH - 8 p.m.

Chris Young - 10 p.m.

Friday, April 7:

Gunnar & The Grizzly Boys - 2:30 p.m.

Runaway June - 3:30 p.m.

Aaron Watson - 5 p.m.

Maddie & Tae - 6:30 p.m.

Jon Pardi - 8 p.m.

Dierks Bentley - 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 8:

Dorado - 2:30 p.m.

Ryan Hurd - 3:30 p.m.

Randy Rogers Band - 5 p.m.

Frankie Ballard - 6:30 p.m.

Joe Nichols - 8 p.m.

Thomas Rhett - 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 9:

LANCO - 2:30 p.m.

High Valley - 4 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys - 5:30 p.m.

Tyler Farr - 7 p.m.

Blake Shelton - 9 p.m.

TICKETS:

Tickets are still available for Country Thunder. The VIP passes appear to be sold out. General admission tickets are still available. Those start at $50 - $75 per day. A weekend pass is $190.

GETTING THERE:

Country Thunder takes place in Florence, Arizona which is just over an hour southeast of Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport.

The address to the festival grounds is 20585 E. Price (Station) Road, Florence AZ 85132. Because a lot of people attend, Country Thunder warns that there may be a wait to get into the festival because of car traffic.

According to Country Thunder's website, Road Runner Shuttles will offer rides from the airport to the festival grounds. The cost is $66, plus $10 per additional rider. Details.

CAMPING: All campgrounds are sold out, according to Country Thunder's website. If you have a campsite, the campgrounds open on Wednesday, April 5 from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. They will not re-open until 9 a.m. on Thursday.

HELPFUL TIPS:

You get a free program with a ticket to Country Thunder

Don't lose your wristband . That's your ticket into the festival. Because sales are final, if you lose it, the staff will be unable to assist.

. That's your ticket into the festival. Because sales are final, if you lose it, the staff will be unable to assist. Depending on the campground, quiet hours are either from 1 or 2 a.m. until 7 a.m. All generators must be turned off by 1 a.m.

There is no gas station on-site so make sure you have enough gas before arriving at the festival.

Visit http://www.countrythunder.com/festivals/florence-az/ for more information.