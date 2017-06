Who said you cannot skate in the summer?

A temporary skating rink has opened at The Shops at Norterra in North Phoenix.

Chill Studio SK8 is a 1,500-square-foot synthetic indoor skating rink with laser lights and music. It is a production of Chill Entertainment, according to a news release.

The rink opened at the end of May and will be open through August 4. It can be found next to Jos. A. Bank, according to the release.

A 90-minute skate session is $6, which includes skate rental. Adults accompanying kids are $4.

Skate sessions are Thursday - Sunday afternoons and evenings. Thursday - Friday sessions are 4:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m, Saturday sessions are noon, 1:45 p.m, 3:30 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday sessions are noon, 1:45 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The shopping center is at 2460 W. Happy Valley Road in Phoenix.

You can visit the rink website for more information.

