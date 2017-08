SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Move over, mimosas, because there's a new breakfast drink in town.

Hash Kitchen Creative Breakfast and Bar in Scottsdale serves "cereal cocktails" on their menu.

Right now they have three combinations -- Fruit Pebbles, Cocoa Puffs and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Each drink is served in a mason jar rimmed with cereal dust, vodka or rum, Rumchata and cereal-soaked milk. The $10 drink is then topped with a handful of cereal.

Watch the video in the player to see these cocktails being made.

Cocktail recipes:

Cocoa Puffs: Kahlua, chocolate vodka, milk

Fruity Pebbles: Vodka, Rumchata, milk,

Cinnamon Toast Crunch: Spiced rum, Rumchata, milk

Hash Kitchen was founded in 2015 by chef Joey Maggiore and his wife, Cristina. Theyre part of the Maggiore Group, which also owns Tomaso's and Tommy V's.

Hash has two restaurants in Scottsdale and two more planned for Phoenix and Chandler. The Phoenix restaurant will be at 44th Street and Indian School Road and is slated to open in winter of this year.

The Chandler restaurant will be within the Raintree Ranch Center near the Loop 101 freeway and Ray Road. That location is slated to open in spring 2018.

IF YOU GO:

Hash Kitchen

8777 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85253

14838 Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale AZ 85260

https://www.hashkitchen.com