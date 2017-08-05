Arizona fall festivals 2017: 75 events planned in Chandler, Glendale, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe

PHOENIX - Once the temperatures drop below 95 degrees in Phoenix, the events and festivals move right in.
Between August and November, there are more than 70 food and drink, music, art and family festivals happening throughout the Valley whether you live in the East Valley or West Valley.
From mac & cheese to bacon and beer, Lost Lake Festival and Oktoberfest, there is a lot of eating, drinking and singing (in whatever order you choose) to be had. Scroll down to check out our list of fun!
1-4 | Saboten Con - A four-day convention for anime and manga enthusiasts at the Phoenix Sheraton in downtown Phoenix. There will be panels and cosplay demos.
2 | Wickenburg’s Fiesta de Septiembre - The festival celebrates the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with mariachi, folkorico, music, arts and crafts, and salsa and guacamole contests.
2 | Phoenix Cooks - An inclusive food and drink showcase with unlimited samples of food, wine, beer and spirits from the Valley’s top chefs and restaurants. The event benefits Special Olympics Arizona.
9 | Teddy Bear Day - An annual event that brings Teddy Bears to downtown Glendale. From 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., people can display their bear collections, make crafts and buy a bear to donate to local first responders and emergency rooms.
9 | Children’s Learning & Play Festival - A free children’s festival at WestWorld of Scottsdale with games and activities for kids and authors and speakers focused on S.T.E.M. ideas.
15-24 | Arizona Restaurant Week - Restaurants throughout the state offer special three-course dinners for $33 or $44 per person.
16 | Rockin’ Taco Street Fest - A food festival in downtown Chandler. Local food vendors will serve tacos and salsas. There will also be a salsa competition and taco eating competition.
16 | Messy Fest - A family-friendly festival where the goal is to make a mess. There will be a mud pit, life-sized finger painting, and mashed potato tug-of-war.
18 | The Good, The Bad and The Weird - A kick-off festival for Mesa Art Center's 2017-2018 season. Event includes the opening of five art exhibitions at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum, live music performances, a custom car show, and a film screening.
23 | Brazilian Day Festival - The 8th annual Brazilian Day Festival is celebrating 100 years of Samba in 2017. There will be Samba, Afro, and Coco dance performances, traditional Brazilian food and workshops.
23 | Queen Creek Founders’ Day Festival - The annual festival celebrates the founding of Queen Creek with pig races, inflatables, and a cornhole tournament between MCSO and Queen Creek Fire.
23 | Global Dance Festival - Relentless Beats’ 18+ dance festival at Rawhide Western Town with Flosstradamus, Showtek, Yellow Claw, Gareth Emery, Slander and SNBRN.
30 | SanTan Brewing Oktoberfest - Local brewery, SanTan Brewing, will host its 10th annual Oktoberfest event. There will be lederhosen, dirndls, live music, beer, a brat-eating contest and polka.
30 | Mariachi and Folklorico Festival - September is Hispanic Heritage Month. Local mariachi and folkorico troupes will perform at Chandler Center for the Arts.
30 | Somos Peoria - A food and music festival with Los Lobos and Los Lonely Boys.
30-Oct. 1 | Garlic Fest - Queen Creek Olive Mill sells the garlic it has grown along with garlic-infused products in its market like garlic olives, barbecue sauce or olive oil.
OCTOBER
1-Nov. 5 | Tolmachoff Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Days - Venture through the Glendale farm’s six-acre corn maze or the “mini” maze for the tiny tots; you can buy a pumpkin and play at the petting zoo. At night, there is the haunted corn maze.
5-19 | Schnepf Farms Pumpkin & Chili Party - The family-owned Queen Creek’s annual fall festival includes a 10-acre corn maze, petting zoo, bakery, pig races and more than a dozen kids activities.
5-7 | Phoenix Fashion Week - Designers from the Southwest, including Arizona, will showcase their clothing lines down the runway during this three-day event.
6-29 | Arizona State Fair - You know the fair is in town when the air smells like deep-fried goodness...and giant turkey legs. Besides carnival rides and games, Snoop Dogg, Billy Currington and Halestorm are among the artists set to perform at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
7 | Arizona Mac and Cheese Fest - In its inaugural year, some 30 chefs and local restaurants will showcase their mac-and-cheese inspired dishes that attendees can purchase sample tickets to taste and try.
7 | Tempe Tour de Fat - New Belgium Brewery’s annual bike, beer and food festival returns to Tempe Beach Park. Michael Franti and Spearhead are scheduled to attend Tempe’s event.
7 | Bacon and Beer Classic - Can you really say no to bacon...or beer? Foodies will be able to try more than 25 bacon-infused dishes and 50 craft beers at Scottsdale Stadium.
7 | Uncorked Wine Festival - Making a return to Phoenix, wine lovers will be able to sample 100 wines from around the world. Food trucks, lawn games and music will be at Civic Space Park in downtown Phoenix. The event benefits Downtown Phoenix Inc.
7 | Oktoberfest Buckeye - There will be a carnival at Bayless Park, a classic car show at Buckeye City Hall, and live music and sangria at 6th Street Plaza.
13-15 | Phoenix Greek Festival - In its 57th year, the festival celebrates Greek culture with traditional food and dance, and a Greek market.
13-14 | Queen Creek Vintage & Vino - More than 100 vendors will sell vintage items and repurposed furniture at Queen Creek’s Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Center.
13-15 | Four Peak’s Tempe Oktoberfest - A three-day German festival at Tempe Town Lake with music, food, and beer. The event supports Tempe Sister Cities, and Tempe’s sister city, Regensburg, Germany.
14-15 | Arizona Taco Festival - A two-day food festival at Salt River Fields. More than 50 restaurants and food trucks will have $2 tacos for sale. There is also music, Lucha Libre wrestling, eating contests and a kids area.
28 | Phoenix Zombie Walk - Thousands of people dressed as zombies walk around downtown Phoenix to benefit the Arizona Hemophilia Association.
29 | Dia de los Muertos Phoenix Festival - Also known as “Day of the Dead,” it’s a multicultural festival that honors the death through dance, music and traditional customs. In the evening, there is a candlelight procession.
NOVEMBER
1-5 | Cave Creek Wild West Days - one of Cave Creek’s signature Western events with re-enacted gunfights, a parade, sheep-riding (think bull riding) and a pie-eating contest.