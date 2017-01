Who will receive an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Actress?

We don't know just yet... However, the news will be revealed Tuesday morning!

You can watch the Oscar nominations live on ABC15, on our Facebook page, and online using the links below. The announcement is scheduled to start at 6:18 a.m. Arizona time.

LIVE VIDEO: Watch the Oscars announcement. Mobile users, please click here to watch.

What we do know is that late-night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 89th annual Academy Awards!

Watch The Academy Awards Sunday, Feb. 26 on ABC15! Red carpet coverage starts at 5 p.m., and Jimmy Kimmel takes the stage at 6:30 p.m.