An actor known for his role on the hit TV show "MASH" has died, according to KABC in Los Angeles.

The TV station reports that William Christopher, who played Father Mulcahy, died Saturday at the age of 84, according to family members.

The actor died from "non-lung small cell carcinoma," his son reportedly told KABC.

The year 2016 has been one filled with many celebrity deaths, including Alan Thicke, Davie Bowie, Prince, Carrie Fisher and her mom Debbie Reynolds.