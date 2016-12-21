PHOENIX - Thousands of Arizona families will have a joyful holiday season thanks to ABC15’s 15th annual Operation Santa Claus drive in partnership with Sanderson Ford and Sanderson Lincoln.

This year’s effort raised over $1 million in cash and donations thanks to the generosity of Arizona, setting a new record!

Operation Santa Claus is an Arizona tradition and partnership between ABC15 and Sanderson Ford to collect food, toys, clothes and monetary donations for Arizona charities.

"The 15th Annual Operation Santa Claus was the most organized and best one yet," said David Kimmerle, president of Sanderson Ford and Sanderson Lincoln. “It’s grown and grown over the past 15 years. I just want to say thank you to ABC15, iHeart Media, the charities, and most importantly the community in helping us reach our goal of $1 million dollars in cash and donations for the first time. Thank you Arizona for raising $1,020,3000 for Operation Santa Claus. All proceeds will stay in state and help thousands of Arizona families.”

A "human chain" of volunteers gathered at ABC15 on Wednesday to deliver thousands of Operation Santa Claus donations to charities across the Valley.

DONATE ONLINE: givetotheclaus.com

This year’s charities are: St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Phoenix, Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center (SARRC) and Military Assistance Mission (MAM).

“Operation Santa Claus is all about giving hope to our neighbors in need,” said Anita Helt, vice-president and general manager at ABC15. “Our viewers’ generosity is inspiring and continues to show us the meaning of the holidays.”

One lucky donor also won a brand new car from Sanderson Ford and Sanderson Lincoln as part of a random drawing.

John Minogue from Gilbert is taking home a brand new vehicle from Sanderson Ford. He was among thousands who entered to win the vehicle as a thank you for the donations.

Fifteen finalists received a $100 Visa gift card.

ABC15 were Sanderson Ford and Lincoln are also proud to partner with iHeartMedia and The UPS Store locations for this year’s drive. ions on all platforms. ABC15 will have a volunteer-staffed donation phone bank from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.