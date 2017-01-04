Red Cross issues emergency call for blood donors; list of blood donation opportunities for January

PHOENIX - The Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood donations after experiencing a severe winter blood shortage.

The organization says they had 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what was needed due to busy schedules, bad weather and forced cancellations of blood drives.

"Blood donations are critically needed in the coming days so that patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatments they are counting on," Nick Gehrig, communications director, Red Cross Blood Services said in a media release. "We encourage donors to invite a family member or friend to donate with them to help meet patient needs. Right now, blood donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in."

In hopes of making up the shortage, several blood donation opportunities are scheduled through the month of January.

Sign up for blood donation here.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities for Maricopa County:

Casa Grande

1/9/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Casa Grande Elks Lodge 1957, 909 East Florence Blvd.

Cave Creek

1/10/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Farm Bureau Financial Services, 6554 E. Cave Creek Road, Suite 4

Chandler

1/11/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Earnhardt Ford, 7300 W. Orchid Lane

1/22/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Faith Community, 3450 West Ray Road

Gilbert

1/13/2017: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., San Tan Ford, 1429 E. Motorplex Loop

Glendale

1/4/2017: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., MorningStar Senior Living, 21432 N 75th Avenue

1/10/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sanderson Ford, 6400 N 51 Ave.

Goodyear

1/16/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rodeo Ford, 13680 W. Test Drive

Mesa

1/7/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Navy Federal Credit Union, 4212 East Juanita Ave

1/14/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sportsman's Warehouse, 1750 S. Greenfield Rd.

1/16/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Berge Ford, 460 E Auto Center Drive

1/17/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Berge Quick Lane, 6459 E Southern Ave

1/19/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Mesa Community College, 1833 W. Southern Ave.

1/21/2017: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Stone Canyon Apartments, 5210 East Hampton Avenue

Peoria

1/12/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Peoria Ford, 9130 W. Bell Road

1/14/2017: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Harley Davidson, 16130 N. Arrowhead Fountain Center Dr.

1/15/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Desert Rose Community Church, 9299 W Olive Avenue, Suite 601

1/21/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Peoria Farmers Market, 9744 W. Northern Ave

Phoenix

1/4/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Burton Barr Library-Adult Services, 1221 N Central Ave

1/6/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Phoenix Airport, 2621 South 47th Street

1/8/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Castles n Coasters, 9445 Metro Pkwy. East

1/10/2017: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Arizona State DES Building, 4000 N. Central Ave

1/10/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Umom New Day Centers, 3333 E Van Buren Rd.

1/12/2017: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Ford Lincoln Mercury, 1330 E. Camelback Rd

1/13/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bell Ford, 2401 W. Bell Road

1/21/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 4030 E Thunderbird

Scottsdale

1/8/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Congregation or Tzion, 9096 E. Bahia Drive, Suite 106

1/9/2017: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sky Song, 1375 N Scottsdale Rd, SkySong 3 130 - Synergy I

1/11/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chapman Ford, 7100 E. McDowell Rd.

1/15/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Scottsdale First Church of Nazarene, 2340 N Hayden Road

1/18/2017: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., La Camarilla Racquet, Fitness and Swim Club, 5320 E Shea Blvd

Sun City

1/8/2017: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 15800 Del Webb Blvd

1/19/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Woodmark at Sun City, 17207 Boswell Blvd

Surprise

1/5/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Walgreens, 15514 W. Waddell Road

1/17/2017: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Surprise Ford, 16825 W Waddell Rd

Tempe

1/6/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Motel 6, 513 W Broadway Road

1/18/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Consumer Cellular, 7419 S. Roosevelt Street

1/20/2017: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Aveda Institute Phoenix, 8475 S Emerald Dr

Upcoming blood donation opportunities for Pinal County:

Apache Junction

1/9/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Robert Horne Ford, 3400 S. Tomahawk Rd.

1/19/2017: 10:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lost Dutchman RV Resort, 400 N Plaza Drive

1/22/2017: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Planet Fitness, 3003 W Apache Trail Suite 1